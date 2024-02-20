Ukrainian Defence Forces kill over a thousand Russians and destroy 40 artillery systems in one day
Over the past day, Ukraine’s Defence Forces killed 1230 Russians, as well as destroyed 36 Russian armoured personnel carriers, 40 artillery systems and two aircraft.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 20 February 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
approximately 404,950 (+1,230) military personnel;
6,503 (+5) tanks
12,268 (+36) armoured combat vehicles;
9,773 (+40) artillery systems;
988 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
675 (+1) air defence systems;
338 (+2) fixed-wing aircraft;
325 (+0) helicopters;
7,521 (+61) strategic and tactical UAVs;
1,902 (+3) cruise missiles;
25 (+0) ships and boats;
1 (+0) submarines;
12,805 (+38) vehicles and tankers;
1,551 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.
Background:
Ukraine’s Air Force destroyed two more Russian aircraft on the morning of Monday, 19 February: a Su-34 fighter-bomber and a Su-35 fighter jet.
Support UP or become our patron!