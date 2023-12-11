Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart

Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov spoke on the phone with Kristóf Szalay-Bobrovniczky, Minister of Defence of Hungary. The conversation was frank.

Source: Umierov on Twitter (X), reported by European Pravda

Details: Umierov said that he had had a frank conversation with his Hungarian counterpart.

Quote: "[I] thanked Hungary for its support of Ukraine in demining and medical areas, looking forward to further cooperation. Also invited the Minister to Kyiv."

Details: Contacts between Kyiv and Budapest have intensified ahead of the European Council meeting on 14-15 December, which is expected to consider the decision to open accession talks with Ukraine and approve macro-financial assistance.

Background:

On Monday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is to meet in person with his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó for the first time since the full-scale war began. And Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Sunday at the inauguration of the Argentine president.

Last week, Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, spoke to Szijjártó by phone. However, after these talks, Orban called the Spanish presidency of the EU Council and was trying to persuade them not to raise the issue of opening negotiations with Ukraine at the summit.

Earlier, Orban threatened to block all EU decisions on Ukraine that are planned to be considered at the summit of leaders on 14-15 December.

