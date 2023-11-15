Ukrainian Defence Minister introduces new commander of Special Operations Forces

The Special Operations Forces personnel were introduced to a new commander, Colonel Serhii Lupanchuk. Viktor Khorenko handed over the post to his successor.

Quote from Umierov: "Together with Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, we handed over the battle flag of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to Colonel Lupanchuk.

We are all proud of the strength of the soldiers of the SOF of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and sincerely wish for new achievements in defending our state from Russian aggression."

Details: Umierov stressed that increasing the capacity of the SOF is a priority of the state's defence policy.

Major General Viktor Khorenko addressed the personnel and thanked them for their service.

Quote: "I appreciate everyone and that in this historical, challenging time for Ukraine, you all stood by me in this struggle!

Every soldier is important to me, and every life is valuable. I was driven only by hatred for the enemy and the desire to regain what was captured by the occupier.

Our strength lies in unity. And I wish everyone the wisdom to make difficult decisions. We're not victims. We are predators.

Thank you for the honour of being your commander. Decisions are non-negotiable, and I follow orders and continue to believe in each of you.

The fight continues. Glory to Ukraine! I will come unto you!"

Background:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Khorenko by his decree of 3 November and appointed Serhii Lupanchuk as the new commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In his evening address on the same day, Zelenskyy said that Khorenko would continue to carry out special tasks as part of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

Khorenko, however, said he did not know why he was dismissed and that Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which he learned about from the media.

fired.On 4 November, the Office of the President of Ukraine stated that Zelenskyy dismissed Khorenko from the post of Commander of the Special Operations Forces at the request of Defence Minister Rustem Umierov.

Umierov said that he would not disclose reasons for the dismissal of Viktor Khorenko but ventured that Khorenko was needed on a "certain front".

