Ukrainian Defence Minister and his Latvian counterpart in Kyiv discuss creation of drone coalition for Ukraine

Latvian Defence Minister Andris Sprūds arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday to discuss the creation of a drone coalition in support of Ukraine with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umierov.

Source: European Pravda, citing the press service of Ukraine's Defence Ministry

During his first meeting with Sprūds, Umierov thanked Latvia for all its military assistance and for taking the initiative to create a UAV coalition.

"After all, the development of this war proves that the superiority in capabilities in this area is often decisive on the battlefield," he said.

The Latvian Defence Minister confirmed that his country would continue to support and cooperate with Ukraine. He explained that the coalition of drones and the technologies for their development are important to help save the lives of soldiers and bring Ukraine's victory closer.

"The development of technologies, in particular those that protect the lives of soldiers, is a key area of our work," he was quoted as saying.

Within the framework of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein format), the allies agreed to create several ad hoc coalitions to develop Kyiv's military capabilities.

For instance, the day before, the United Kingdom and Norway officially announced the creation of the Maritime Capabilities Coalition, which will be responsible for strengthening Ukraine's naval capabilities.

