Ukrainian Defence Minister suggests that Russia is preparing new "goodwill gesture"

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov believes that due to defeats on the battlefield, the Russian Federation may announce another "goodwill gesture" under the pretext of a man-made disaster on Russian territory.

Source: Reznikov in an interview with the agency Interfax-Ukraine

Details: According to the minister, the Kremlin is already looking for possible scenarios that it can use to justify the Ukrainian army's next success to the general public [in Russia].

Reznikov suggested that the Kremlin is already looking for scenarios for how to "win this back", and there may be a "goodwill gesture" under the guise of some cataclysm.

Quote: "If you observe public statements in the Russian media, you can see that they’re already using phrases like ‘We probably need to finish our work’, ‘We need to move on to defence’, ‘We need to hold onto our "newly captured" territories’.

After all, in the event of another success by the Ukrainian army, which is absolutely expected of them, you need to understand how to ‘sell’ it inside your country and present it to the people. They also had overheated expectations: [take] Kyiv in three days, etc. ‘Special military operation’ in three weeks. And although propaganda in the Russian Federation works extremely well, it becomes more difficult every time...

This is not a forecast, just my reasoning, but still, I would not be surprised if they have some problem in the form of a serious disaster, a man-made one, on the territory of Russia.

For example, suppose something happens to a power plant, a hydroelectric power station or nuclear power plant. In that case, there will be risks for the population which will require immediate attention from the government and a build-up of resources, mainly soldiers. And that way, they will apparently be able to explain to people why they are ending active military operations in Ukraine. That is, they will have to announce a ‘goodwill gesture’ under the guise of some cataclysm on the territory of the Russian Federation."

