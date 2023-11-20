Ukrainian Defence Ministry's commission approves Backfire drone resistant to Russian electronic warfare

Backfire, a Ukrainian-made attack drone that is highly resistant to Russian electronic warfare efforts, has passed the Ukrainian Defence Ministry's commission and is awaiting an order to be approved for operation.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's Minister of Digital Transformation

Quote: "Backfire is an attack drone designed by Ukrainian developers who are part of the Brave1 defence cluster. The UAV can fly up to 35 kilometres behind enemy lines and helps to hit Russian artillery, logistics hubs, enemy storage points and command posts.

The drone is highly resistant to enemy electronic warfare efforts thanks to its GPS antenna, which is almost impossible to jam. In addition, due to the drone's complete autonomy, the Russians cannot trace its coordinates and ground crew. This keeps operators safe."

Details: Fedorov added that Backfire has been used on the battlefield. In particular, the Ukrainian forces have completed at least 50 successful missions over the past two months. The developers cooperate with the Ukrainian Armed Forces' joint unit, Angry Birds, which helps improve the UAV.

The government will officially be able to purchase these drones after the approval order is issued, says Fedorov. The developers are getting ready for mass production.

