Ukrainian defenders continue to destroy the aggressors equipment - Command of the Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - WEDNESDAY, 4 MAY 2022, 17:33 Ukrainian defenders continue to destroy units of the Russian occupiers and their equipment with great professionalism. Source: the press centre of the DShV command [Command of the Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine] and the press service of the National Guard Details: The assault troops showed a video with the aftermath of the Russian armoured vehicles, together with their crews, destroyed by the artillery of one of the units of the DShV [Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine]. Quote: "In particular, five Russian armoured vehicles have been turned into scrap metal together with some of the occupiers. The coordinates of the three survivors have been handed over. Rest assured, they have also met their end." Artillerymen of the 81st brigade of the DShV released a video showing the destruction of the Russian armoured vehicle with crew members. The National Guard of Ukraine reports that during the reconnaissance on the Izium front, members of the Ukrainian special forces found clusters of equipment andpersonnel of the aggressors. The equipment was used with anti-tank weapons: 3 armoured vehicles belonging to the aggressors were destroyed. In addition, the occupier's platoon bases received "gifts" from the Ukrainian special forces - shots from 30 mm calibre grenade launchers, which successfully completed their mission.