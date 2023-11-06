Ukrainian defenders destroy 15 Shaheds and one missile overnight

Russian troops attacked Ukraine overnight on 6 November with 22 attack drones and four different types of missiles, while Ukrainian defenders destroyed 15 drones and one Kh-59 missile.

Source: Air Forces of Armed Forces of Ukraine; heads of the Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa Oblast Military Administrations

Details: Russians attacked Ukraine with several types of missiles and attack drones from 20:00 (Kyiv time) on 5 November to midnight on 6 November 2023.

One Kh-31 and one Kh-59 guided aircraft missile were fired individually from the airspace of occupied Kherson Oblast.

The launch of a P-800 Oniks anti-ship missile and an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the territory of occupied Crimea was also recorded.

22 Shahed-136/131 attack UAV launches were recorded from the area of Cape Chauda (Crimea).

15 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs and one Kh-59 guided aircraft missile were destroyed due to combat work by the Air Forces and cooperation with the air defence of the Defence Forces of Ukraine.

TARGETS DOWNED OVERNIGHT

UKRAINE’S AIR FORCE

Ukrainian defenders downed a Russian UAV over Pavlohrad district, as Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, reported.

At the same time, the Russians attacked Odesa city centre and a mothballed industrial building. The blast wave damaged several high-rise residential buildings and a museum in the historic part of the city, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The intense and dense Shahed-131/136 kamikaze UAV attack targeted Odesa's port infrastructure. Ukrainian air defence forces downed 15 drones. There were some hits, damaging warehouses, unloading equipment, and trucks loaded with grain. The fire was promptly put out. Eight people were injured.

