Ukrainian defenders destroy 24 artillery systems and 21 Russian tanks in one day

UKRAINIAN SOLDIER FIRES ON RUSSIANS. PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

Russia's losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine keep growing as Ukraine’s Armed Forces killed 780 Russian soldiers and destroyed 38 armoured combat vehicles, 24 artillery systems and 21 tanks over the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 18 January 2024 are estimated to be as follows (figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.):

approximately 373,600 (+780) military personnel

6,147 (+21) tanks

11,410 (+38) armoured combat vehicles

8,835 (+24) artillery systems

966 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems

653 (+0) air defence systems

331 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

324 (+0) helicopters

6,925 (+41) tactical UAVs

1,818 (+1) cruise missiles

23 (+0) ships and boats

1 (+0) submarines

11,794 (+39) vehicles and tankers

1,380 (+13) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

