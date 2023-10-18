Ukrainian defenders destroy aircraft and 6 helicopters

Ukrainian defenders killed 620 Russian invaders and destroyed 15 armoured combat vehicles, 2 tanks, 8 artillery systems, 1 fixed-wing aircraft and 6 helicopters belonging to the Russian army over the past 24 hours, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces has reported.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 18 October 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

290,050 (+620) military personnel

4,981 (+2) tanks

9,420 (+15) armoured combat vehicles

6,944 (+8) artillery systems

814 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems

547 (+0) air defence systems

319 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft

323 (+6) helicopters

5,301 (+10) tactical UAVs

1,534 (+1) cruise missiles

20 (+0) ships and boats

1 (+0) submarines

9,303 (+10) vehicles and tankers

982 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment

The information is being confirmed.

