Ukrainian defenders destroy newest Russian air defenсe system

Oleksandr Tarnaskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, has said that the defenders destroyed the Russian cutting-edge S-300V4 air defence system.

Source: Oleksandr Tarnaskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on Telegram

Quote: "The cutting-edge Russian S-300V4 Air Defence Missile System was destroyed.

In total, the enemy carried out 23 airstrikes, conducted 44 combat clashes and carried out 888 artillery attacks on the Tavriia front.

Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the line on the Avdiivka front. Russian offensive actions were unsuccessful in the areas of the settlements of Keramik, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sievierne, Marinka, Novomykhailivka, Staromaiorske and south of Prechystivka, Donetsk Oblast."

Details: Units of the Rocket and Artillery Forces from the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group completed 1,241 fire tasks during the day.

Russia's total losses amounted to 542 people.

46 units of military equipment were destroyed. That includes two tanks, three armoured personnel carriers, seven artillery systems, 1 anti-tank guided missile system, three air defence systems, in particular, the S-300V4 air defence system, 26 UAVs, three vehicles, a unit of special equipment, an ammunition depot and another important target.

In addition, an offensive operation continues on the Melitopol front.

