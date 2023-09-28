Ukrainian defenders kill 330 invaders and destroy 38 Russian artillery systems in one day

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read
1

Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine - over the past day alone, Ukrainian defenders killed 330 Russian invaders and destroyed 38 artillery systems, 12 armoured personnel carriers and 4 tanks belonging to the Russians.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 28 September 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 277,320 (+330) military personnel

  • 4,679 (+4) tanks

  • 8,962 (+12) armoured combat vehicles

  • 6,375 (+38) artillery systems

  • 793 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems

  • 535 (+1) air defence systems

  • 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

  • 316 (+0) helicopters

  • 4,957 (+9) tactical UAVs

  • 1,529 (+0) cruise missiles

  • 20 (+0) ships/boats

  • 1 (+0) submarines

  • 8,815 (+23) vehicles and tankers

  • 929 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Recommended Stories