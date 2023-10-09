Ukrainian defenders kill 350 Russian soldiers and destroy air defence system in 24 hours

The Russian Federation has lost about 350 soldiers, 2 tanks, 3 armoured combat vehicles, an artillery system and an air defence system over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 9 October 2023 are estimated to be as follows (figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.):

  • 282,630 (+350) military personnel

  • 4,823 (+2) tanks

  • 9,126 (+3) armoured combat vehicles

  • 6,706 (+1) artillery systems

  • 808 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems

  • 543 (+1) air defence systems

  • 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

  • 316 (+0) helicopters

  • 5,190 (+0) tactical UAVs

  • 1,530 (+0) cruise missiles

  • 20 (+0) ships and boats

  • 1 (+0) submarines

  • 9,113 (+2) vehicles and tankers

  • 959 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment

The information is being confirmed.

