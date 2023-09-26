Ukrainian defenders kill 400 Russians and destroy 39 artillery systems over past day

Russia continues to suffer losses in the war against Ukraine – over the past day alone, Ukrainian defenders killed 400 Russian occupiers and destroyed 39 artillery systems, 29 drones, 19 armoured combat vehicles and 11 cruise missiles.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 26 September 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 276,670 (+400) military personnel;

4,672 (+5) tanks;

8,946 (+19) armoured combat vehicles;

6,299 (+39) artillery systems;

792 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

533 (+0) air defence systems;

315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

316 (+0) helicopters;

4,924 (+29) tactical UAVs;

1,529 (+11) cruise missiles;

20 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

8,763 (+17) vehicles and tankers;

925 (+7) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

