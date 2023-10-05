Ukrainian defenders kill 580 Russian soldiers and destroy 26 armoured combat vehicles in one day
Over the past day, Russia lost approximately 580 servicemen, 31 artillery systems, 12 tanks and 26 armoured combat vehicles in its war against Ukraine.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 5 October 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
approximately 280,470 (+580) military personnel
4,757 (+12) tanks
9,052 (+26) armoured combat vehicles
6,643 (+31) artillery systems
804 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems
540 (+0) air defence systems
315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
316 (+0) helicopters
5,129 (+8) tactical UAVs
1,530 (+0) cruise missiles
20 (+0) ships and boats
1 (+0) submarines
8,980 (+18) vehicles and tanker
948 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment
The information is being ascertained.
