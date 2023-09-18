Ukrainian defenders kill 620 Russian soldiers and destroy 24 artillery systems in a day

Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine. Ukrainian forces killed 620 Russian personnel and destroyed 24 artillery systems, 27 UAVs and six armoured fighting vehicles belonging to the Russians in the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 18 September 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 272,940 (+620) military personnel

4,623 (+3) tanks

8,834 (+6) armoured combat vehicles

6,027 (+24) artillery systems

776 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems

525 (+2) air defence systems

315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

316 (+0) helicopters

4,769 (+27) tactical UAVs

1,462 (+7) cruise missiles

20 (+0) ships/boats

1 (+0) submarines

8,571 (+34) vehicles and tankers

901 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment

The data is being updated.

