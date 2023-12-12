Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read
Russia has lost approximately 800 soldiers, 9 tanks, 19 armoured combat vehicles, 3 artillery systems, and 16 vehicles and other special equipment over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 12 December.

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 12 December 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 340,650 (+800) military personnel

  • 5,664 (+9) tanks

  • 10,579 (+19) armoured combat vehicles

  • 8,073 (+3) artillery systems

  • 919 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems

  • 605 (+0) air defence systems

  • 324 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

  • 324 (+0) helicopters

  • 6,163 (+9) tactical UAVs

  • 1,596 (+10) cruise missiles

  • 22 (+0) ships and boats

  • 1 (+0) submarines

  • 10,650 (+14) vehicles and tankers

  • 1,170 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

Втрати Росії на українському фронті на 12.12.2023
Втрати Росії на українському фронті на 12.12.2023

Russia's losses on the Ukrainian front as of 12 December 2023

Source: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

The information is being confirmed.

