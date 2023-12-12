Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles

Russia has lost approximately 800 soldiers, 9 tanks, 19 armoured combat vehicles, 3 artillery systems, and 16 vehicles and other special equipment over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 12 December.

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 12 December 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 340,650 (+800) military personnel

5,664 (+9) tanks

10,579 (+19) armoured combat vehicles

8,073 (+3) artillery systems

919 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems

605 (+0) air defence systems

324 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

324 (+0) helicopters

6,163 (+9) tactical UAVs

1,596 (+10) cruise missiles

22 (+0) ships and boats

1 (+0) submarines

10,650 (+14) vehicles and tankers

1,170 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

Russia's losses on the Ukrainian front as of 12 December 2023

Source: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

The information is being confirmed.

