Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
Russia has lost approximately 800 soldiers, 9 tanks, 19 armoured combat vehicles, 3 artillery systems, and 16 vehicles and other special equipment over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 12 December.
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 12 December 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
approximately 340,650 (+800) military personnel
5,664 (+9) tanks
10,579 (+19) armoured combat vehicles
8,073 (+3) artillery systems
919 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
605 (+0) air defence systems
324 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
324 (+0) helicopters
6,163 (+9) tactical UAVs
1,596 (+10) cruise missiles
22 (+0) ships and boats
1 (+0) submarines
10,650 (+14) vehicles and tankers
1,170 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
Russia's losses on the Ukrainian front as of 12 December 2023
Source: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE
The information is being confirmed.
