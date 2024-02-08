Ukrainian defenders kill 910 Russian soldiers and destroy their helicopter in one day

An artillery system. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine, as Ukraine’s Defence Forces killed over 900 Russian soldiers and destroyed 24 artillery systems and a helicopter over the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 8 February 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 392,380 (+910) military personnel;

6,383 (+11) tanks;

11,899 (+20) armoured combat vehicles;

9,411 (+24) artillery systems;

980 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

666 (+1) air defence systems;

332 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+1) helicopters;

7,191 (+14) strategic and tactical UAVs;

1,880 (+31) cruise missiles;

24 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

12,513 (+27) vehicles and tankers;

1,505 (+8) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

