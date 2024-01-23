Ukrainian defenders kill 960 Russians and destroy 59 armoured combat vehicles and 51 artillery systems in one day

Stock photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue to make progress towards defeating the Russians, as they killed 960 Russian soldiers and destroyed 59 armoured combat vehicles, 51 artillery systems and 22 tanks belonging to the Russians over the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 23 January 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 377,820 (+960) military personnel;

6,214 (+22) tanks;

11,548 (+59) armoured combat vehicles;

8,947 (+51) artillery systems;

970 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;

657 (+0) air defence systems;

331 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

324 (+0) helicopters;

6,961 (+0) tactical UAVs;

1,820 (+1) cruise missiles;

23 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

11,956 (+65) vehicles and tankers;

1,409 (+12) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

