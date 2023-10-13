Ukrainian defenders kill over 1,000 Russians and destroy 150 pieces of equipment

Russia has lost approximately 1,030 soldiers, 44 artillery systems, 26 tanks, 49 armoured combat vehicles, an air defence system and 33 military vehicles in Ukraine over the past 24 hours.

Source: operational data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of the morning of 13 October

Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 13 October 2023 are estimated to be as follows (figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.):

285,920 (+1,030) military personnel

4,931 (+26) tanks

9,313 (+49) armoured combat vehicles

6,807 (+44) artillery systems

811 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems

546 (+1) air defence systems

316 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

316 (+0) helicopters

5,264 (+17) tactical UAVs

1,531 (+0) cruise missiles

20 (+0) ships and boats

1 (+0) submarines

9,203 (+33) vehicles and tankers

967 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

In total, more than 150 pieces of Russian military equipment were destroyed over the course of the day.

The General Staff noted that this information is being confirmed.

The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 13 October 2023

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote from General Staff: "During the day, Defence Forces aircraft carried out 12 strikes on clusters of military personnel, weapons and equipment, three strikes on command posts and four more strikes on the enemy’s anti-aircraft missile systems.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck an area where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, ten artillery pieces and an enemy command post."

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!