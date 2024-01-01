Ukrainian defenders kill over 360,000 Russian occupiers

Photo: Facebook of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine. Over the past 24 hours alone, the Defence Forces killed 780 Russian occupiers and destroyed 18 artillery systems and six tanks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 1 January 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 360,010 (+780) military personnel;

5,983 (+6) tanks;

11,087 (+17) armoured combat vehicles;

8,482 (+18) artillery systems;

943 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

625 (+2) air defence systems;

329 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

324 (+0) helicopters;

6,657 (+66) tactical UAVs;

1,709 (+0) cruise missiles;

23 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

11,330 (+38) vehicles and tankers;

1,277 (+9) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

