Ukrainian defenders have killed over 279,000 Russians

Russia continues to suffer losses in the war against Ukraine. Over the past day alone, Ukrainian defenders killed 510 Russian occupiers and destroyed 48 artillery systems, 15 tanks and 18 UAVs.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 2 October 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 279,080 (+510) military personnel

4,717 (+15) tanks

9,000 (+9) armoured combat vehicles

6,525 (+48) artillery systems

801 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems

540 (+3) air defence systems

316 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

316 (+0) helicopters

5,061 (+18) tactical UAVs

1,529 (+0) cruise missiles

20 (+0) ships and boats

1 (+0) submarines

8,909 (+26) vehicles and tanker

938 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment

The information is being confirmed.

