Ukrainian defenders repel 34 Russian attacks on Avdiivka front over past day – General Staff

The Russians keep trying to encircle the city of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast on the Avdiivka front, and Ukrainian defenders repelled 34 Russian attacks there over the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 16 December

Details: Ninety-six combat clashes have occurred within the past 24 hours. In total, the Russians launched 2 missile attacks and 23 airstrikes, and launched 40 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian forces and populated areas.

Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure facilities were destroyed and damaged.

Airstrikes were carried out in Sumy and Donetsk oblasts.

More than 130 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts came under Russian artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian forces repelled nine Russian attacks near the settlement of Synkivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian forces repelled five Russian attacks to the east of Terny and Yampolivka (Donetsk Oblast), and Makiivka (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian forces repelled 18 Russian attacks near the settlements of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast). Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the Russians and consolidating their positions.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue to deter the Russians who keep trying to encircle the city of Avdiivka. The Ukrainian forces are firmly holding the defence, causing great losses to the Russians. The Defence Forces have successfully repelled 20 attacks to the east of the settlement of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka and 14 more attacks to the east of Stepove, the south of Sieverne and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian forces are deterring the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where they repelled 13 attacks.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks near Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled eight Russian attacks to the west of Novopokrovka and the south of Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

Meanwhile, on the Melitopol front, Ukraine's Defence Forces are taking active steps to inflict losses in military personnel and equipment on the Russian occupying forces, exhausting them along the entire line of contact.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River, conducting counter-battery operations and striking the Russian rear.

The Ukrainian Air Force delivered attacks on seven areas where Russian manpower, weapons and military equipment were concentrated. In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed a Kh-59 air-launched guided missile.

Units from Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck four clusters of Russian manpower, weapons and military equipment and two ammunition storage points belonging to the Russians.

