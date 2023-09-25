Ukrainian defenders repel 8 Russian attacks – General Staff report

During the day, Ukrainian defenders repelled a Russian attack near Klishchiivka and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on 25 September

Details: The Russians also attempted to regain lost ground in the area of Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast, but were unsuccessful.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to advance on the Melitopol and Bakhmut fronts.

Quote: "In total, the enemy launched 14 missile and 57 air strikes, fired more than 40 times from multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements.

Over the course of the day, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out 11 strikes on the areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated, and 1 strike on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile system.

Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery destroyed nine artillery pieces, a cluster of weapons and military equipment, an ammunition storage point and an electronic warfare station belonging to the enemy."

