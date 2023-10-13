Ukrainian defenders repel around 50 Russian attacks on 6 fronts – General Staff report

Ukrainian troops repelled dozens of Russian attacks on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka and Zaporizhzhia fronts, and 64 combat clashes took place at the front over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 13 October

Details: In total, the Russians launched four missile strikes and 65 airstrikes, and fired 54 times from multiple-launch rocket systems on positions of Ukrainian troops and on settlements. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure facilities were destroyed and damaged.

The Russians carried out airstrikes on dozens of settlements, and about 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts came under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five Russian attacks near the settlements of Synkivka and Ivanivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are holding back the Russian offensive near the settlements of Makiivka and southwest of Kreminna and Serebrianka Forest in Luhansk Oblast, where Ukrainian defenders repelled over five Russian attacks.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue their assault operations south of the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, inflicting losses on the Russians in terms of manpower and equipment and consolidating their positions.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, the Russians kept trying to break through the Ukrainian defence, but to no avail. Ukrainian defenders repelled over 20 Russian attacks near Avdiivka, Lastochkyne, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, during the past day, Ukraine’s Defence Forces successfully repelled over 10 Russian attacks near the settlements of Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians unsuccessfully tried to regain their lost ground near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukrainian troops are conducting counter-battery operations, destroying supply storage points and effectively hitting the Russian rear.

Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue their offensive operation on the Melitopol and Bakhmut fronts, inflicting losses in military personnel and equipment on the Russians and exhausting them.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions.

In the zone of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) Operational Strategic Group on the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces are maintaining a military presence in the border areas and undertaking active sabotage activities to prevent Ukrainian troops from being deployed to vulnerable areas.

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Air Force launched 12 strikes on clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, three strikes on command posts and four more strikes on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck an area where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, ten artillery pieces and a command post belonging to the Russians.

