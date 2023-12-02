Ukrainian defenders repel most Russian attacks on Bakhmut and Avdiivka fronts – General Staff

Ukrainian defenders have repelled 21 attacks on the Bakhmut front and 21 attacks on the Avdiivka front over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 2 December

Details: A total of 84 combat engagements have taken place over the past 24 hours.

In total, Russian forces launched two missile strikes and 30 airstrikes and conducted 71 attacks from multiple-launch missile systems at the positions of our troops and settlements.

The Russians conducted airstrikes on Serebrianka Forest in Luhansk Oblast and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Over 100 settlements in Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts came under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) Operational Strategic Group on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces are maintaining their military presence in the border areas, conducting intense sabotage activities in order to prevent the redeployment of Ukrainian troops to threatened fronts, and increasing the density of mine barriers along the state border in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Russian forces conducted assault operations near Synkivka in Kharkiv Oblast, as well as Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast, where Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled 13 attacks.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces also conducted assault operations near Serebrianka Forest in Luhansk Oblast, where Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled eight attacks.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces conducted assault operations near Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klischiivka and Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast, where Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled 21 attacks.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing their assault operations south of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the Russians and consolidating their own positions.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Russian forces are continuing their attempts to surround Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers are firmly holding the defence, inflicting significant losses on the Russians. Russian offensive operations south of Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sieverne and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast were unsuccessful. Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled 21 attacks there.

On the Marinka front, Russian forces, with the support of aircraft, conducted unsuccessful assault operations near Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces did not conduct any offensive (assault) operations on the Shakhtarsk front.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Russian forces unsuccessfully tried to restore their lost position near the settlement of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast eight times, conducting offensive (assault) operations. They also unsuccessfully attacked the area west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled four more attacks.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to conduct offensive operations on the Melitopol front, inflicting losses in military personnel and equipment on the Russian occupying forces and exhausting the Russians along the entire frontline.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River, conducting counter-battery operations and striking the Russian rear.

During the past day, units of the Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery hit three clusters of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment and five ammunition storage points.

Support UP or become our patron!