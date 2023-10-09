Ukrainian defenders repel Russian attacks on 6 fronts, 37 combat clashes occur – General Staff report

The Russian occupiers tried to attack on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka, and Zaporizhzhia fronts, where 35 combat engagements took place during the past day, but Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled all Russian attacks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 9 October

Quote from General Staff: "Thirty-seven combat engagements took place over the past day. In total, the enemy launched six airstrikes and carried out 29 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems, both on the positions of Ukrainian troops and on civilian targets in Ukraine.

Airstrikes were inflicted upon the settlements of Hrabovske in Sumy Oblast; Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast; Novodanylivka, Robotyne and Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; and Beryslav in Kherson Oblast."

Details: In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian attacks near Synkivka and Ivanivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled four Russian attacks near Makiivka in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian attacks north of Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, Russian forces conducted about 15 unsuccessful attacks near Avdiivka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukrainian defenders repelled a Russian attack in the area north of Novoprokopivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue their offensive operation on the Melitopol front, gaining partial success in the areas west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Ukrainian soldiers are also conducting offensive operations on the Bakhmut front, with partial success near Klishchiivka and Andriivka. Ukrainian soldiers are inflicting losses on the Russian forces in terms of manpower and equipment, continuing to consolidate their positions and to exhaust the Russian units along the entire line of contact.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue to engage in counter-battery warfare, destroying storage points and successfully striking the Russian rear.

Russian forces did not conduct any offensive actions on the Shakhtarsk front.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) Operational Strategic Group on the Volyn and Polissia fronts, no significant change in the operational situation was recorded.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces are maintaining a military presence in the border areas, conducting sabotage activities to prevent Ukrainian troops from moving to threatened areas, and increasing the density of mine barriers along the state border in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force inflicted three attacks on clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment.

Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck three artillery pieces, two radar stations, two clusters of Russian military personnel and two ammunition storage points.

