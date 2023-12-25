Ukrainian defenders repel Russian attacks on 7 fronts – General Staff

The Russian occupiers have carried out attacks on seven fronts in Ukraine’s east and south-east over the last 24 hours, trying to drive Ukrainian forces from the left (east) bank of Kherson Oblast. The Ukrainian Defence Forces have repelled all Russian attacks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 25 December

Details: In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 21 Russian attacks near the settlements of Synkivka (Kharkiv Oblast) and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast), where the Russians were trying to break through the Ukrainian defences.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five Russian attacks near the settlements of Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian Defence Forces persisted in holding back the Russians, as they kept trying to encircle the town of Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the line, inflicting significant losses on the Russians. Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 Russian attacks east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove and Avdiivka, and 17 more near Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian defenders are holding back the Russians near Marinka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), repelling five attacks in the area.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled a Russian attack south-west of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukrainian troops repelled three Russian attacks near Robotyne and south of Huliaipole (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukrainian soldiers continue their efforts to expand their bridgehead. The Russians, despite their failures, did not give up their intention to drive Ukrainian units from their positions and carried out 23 unsuccessful assault operations. They received a worthy response from Ukrainian defenders and retreated with losses.

Quote: "Meanwhile, Ukrainian defenders are taking active steps to inflict losses in military personnel and equipment on the occupation forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of contact."

More details: A total of 66 combat engagements took place yesterday. The Russians launched two missile strikes and 61 airstrikes, and fired 45 times from multiple-launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas.

Ukraine's Air Force struck 12 areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated, an ammunition storage point and an anti-aircraft missile system. In addition, Ukrainian air defence destroyed two Su-34 and Su-30 fighter-bombers.

Units from Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two artillery pieces and a command post belonging to the Russians.

Support UP or become our patron!