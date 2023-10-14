Ukrainian defenders shoot down Russian ground attack jet, destroy infantry fighting vehicle and heavy MLRS

Oleksandr Tarnavskyi , Commander of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group of the Defence Forces of Ukraine, has said that in Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian defenders have shot down a Russian SU-25 aircraft, and destroyed a Terminator infantry fighting vehicle and a Solntsepyok heavy MLRS.

Source: Tarnavskyi on Telegram

Quote: "Enemy losses in personnel continue to grow.

The Tavriia Operational Strategic Group also shot down an enemy SU-25 aircraft in Donetsk Oblast, destroyed a Terminator infantry fighting vehicle and a Solntsepyok heavy MLRS.

Combat operations are ongoing."

Details: Tarnavskyi noted that the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to conduct defence in Ukraine's south and offensive operations on the Melitopol front.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian forces carried out 27 air strikes, fought in 49 combat clashes, and launched 901 artillery attacks.

Units from Rocket and Artillery Forces of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group carried out 1,876 firing missions over the last day.

