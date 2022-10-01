Ukrainian defenders show first video from liberated Lyman with Ukraines flag at entrance to city

IRYNA BALACHUK — SATURDAY, 1 OCTOBER 2022, 13:25

A Ukrainian flag has been hoisted at the entrance to the recently liberated city of Lyman, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: video from Telegram channel, belonging to Andrii Yermak, the Head of the Office of President of Ukraine

Details: Yermak posted a video of Ukrainian defenders near the stele at the entrance to Lyman.

Quote from defenders: "On 1 October, we unfurl our national flag and install it on our land in Lyman. Ukraine will prevail!"

Details: Yermak did not add any comments. There is no official message from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that would confirm the liberation of Lyman yet.

At the same time, videos with Ukrainian defenders are already spreading on social networks. The Ukrainians are happy that "Lyman finally returns home."

