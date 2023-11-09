Ukrainian defenders strike 16 clusters of Russian manpower – General Staff report

Ukrainian defenders struck 16 areas where Russian military manpower was concentrated during the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 9 November

Details: During the past 24 hours, 78 combat clashes took place.

In total, the Russians carried out 2 missile strikes and 48 airstrikes, as well as 79 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) Operational Strategic Group on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces are maintaining their military presence in the border areas, undertaking sabotage activities to prevent Ukrainian troops from being deployed to vulnerable areas and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in Russia's Belgorod Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful assault operations near the settlements of Synkivka in Kharkiv Oblast where the Ukrainian forces repelled six attacks.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful assault operations near Novoiehorivka in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled around 30 Russian attacks near Bohdanivka, Khromove, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing their assault operations south of the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, inflicting losses in military personnel and equipment on the Russian occupying forces and consolidating their positions.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, the Russians kept trying to encircle Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the line and inflicting heavy losses on the Russians. Russian forces conducted unsuccessful assault operations near the settlements of Keramik, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sieverne and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast where the Ukrainian forces repelled over 10 attacks.

On the Marinka front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful assault operations near the settlements of Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast, where the Ukrainian forces repelled over 20 attacks.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces conducted assault operations near the settlement of Staromaiorske and to the south of Prechystivka in Donetsk Oblast, but to no avail.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Defence Forces maintain their offensive operation on the Melitopol front, inflicting losses in military personnel and equipment on the Russian occupying forces and exhausting them along the entire frontline.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukrainian defenders are conducting counter-battery operations, striking the Russian rear.

Ukraine's Air Force launched 12 attacks on areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated, and three attacks on anti-aircraft systems belonging to the Russians.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck eight artillery systems, three ammunition storage points, four clusters of Russian manpower, weapons and military equipment, three air defence systems, a radar station, three electronic warfare stations and one more important Russian target.

