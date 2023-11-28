Ukrainian defenders strike Russians in Kherson Oblast's eastern bank – General Staff

A total of 56 combat engagements have taken place across the contact line in Ukraine over the past 24 hours. The Russians have launched 11 missile strikes and 35 airstrikes and conducted 42 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 28 November

Quote: "Our forces are holding their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast. They continue to inflict fire damage on the enemy.

During the day, Ukraine's Air Force launched 13 strikes on the areas where [Russian] military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated and three [strikes] on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of Ukrainian Rocket Forces [and Artillery] hit a command post, five air defence systems, nine artillery systems, and the enemy's electronic warfare station."

Details: On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces conducted assault operations near the settlements of Synkivka and Petropavlivka in Kharkiv Oblast, where Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled four attacks.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful assault operations near the settlement of Terny in Donetsk Oblast, where Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled three attacks.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces conducted assault operations near the settlements of Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, and Pivnichne in Donetsk Oblast. Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled 16 attacks there.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful assault operations near the settlement of Stepove, Avdiivka, south of Tonenke, and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast, where Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled 15 attacks.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 12 Russian attacks near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Marinka, and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces did not conduct any offensive operations on the Shakhtarsk front.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Russian forces twice failed to restore their lost position near the settlement of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!