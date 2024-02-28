Ukrainian Deputy PM Kubrakov - We are not closing our border with Poland

(Reuters) - Ukraine is not going to close its border with Poland and is engaged in no talks on the matter, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Wednesday.

"Ukraine is not going to close its borders with Poland. No one from the Ukrainian side is negotiating about this," Kubrakov wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Our people are fighting for their existence in a war with the Russian aggressor. For us, a stable border is a matter of survival."

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, engaged in talks to deal with protests by Polish farmers that have disrupted border traffic, said earlier the option of temporarily closing the border was under discussion with Ukrainian authorities.

