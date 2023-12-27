Ukrainian deputy PM says nation will satisfy EU membership requirements by 2025

Ukraine will be ready to join the European Union within two years, Olga Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, said in an interview with NV on Dec. 26.

During his visit to Kyiv in November, European Council President Charles Michel said that Ukraine would probably be ready to join by 2030, and the EU, accordingly, would be ready to accept it.



Stefanishyna explained that this means that all processes related to enlargement should be completed by 2030.



"This is a rather ambitious process," Stefanishyna said.

“Ukraine has already conducted a self-screening, so we understand more or less the scope of our obligations.”

A mental and political transformation has taken place in Ukrainian politics, making the country ready for the EU, Stefanishyna.

"As a result, I am sure that we will be able to fulfill our obligations within two years," Stefanishyna stated.

“We are capable of fulfilling our obligations in two years. We are already 60% ready for this. We now have to look at the negotiation framework, formulate a position, and then we will be 100% ready.”

