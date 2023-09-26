Ukrainian Digital Ministry posts footage of secret Ukrainian-made drone

Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation, has posted a video showing a secret Ukrainian-made drone in operation.

Source: Fedorov on Telegram

Quote: "A secret Ukrainian-made drone is at work. The Russians lost over $7 million worth of equipment in one evening. The Army of Drones operators gave the occupiers hell."

Details: Fedorov said the company of Achilles UAVs of the 92nd Separate Mechanised Brigade had hit Russian T-80 and T-72 tanks and D-30 howitzers.

Quote: "This is the result of an operation carried out by skilled fighters and a Ukrainian drone that instils fear in the occupiers. We’ll reveal more information about the drone itself after victory. It can be a ‘pleasant surprise’ for our enemies."

Details: Fedorov promised that there will be "more technologies and surprises for the Russians" in the future.

Федоров показав відео, як секретний український безпілотник нищить російську техніку. Про сам дрон обіцяв більше розповісти після перемоги pic.twitter.com/kFXt06ukSc — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) September 26, 2023

Yurii Fedorenko, Commander of the Achilles UAV company of the 92nd Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Ivan Sirko, specified that his company destroyed Russian targets on the Kupiansk front.

Correction: This news story initially stated incorrectly that the secret Ukrainian-made drone is also named Achilles. In fact, neither Fedorov nor Fedorenko indicated the drone's name.

