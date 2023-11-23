Ukrainian doctors extract fragments of a Russian mine from a child's heart – video

Doctors at the Heart Institute successfully saved the heart of a young girl who was injured during Russia’s mortar shelling in Kherson, Ukraine’s Ministry of Health reported on Nov. 23.

"Even such young children are being hit by fragments of Russian mines," said cardio surgeon Boris Todorov.

Russian occupiers consistently shell Kherson and its surrounding areas, resulting in the tragic deaths of innocent civilians. Russians targeted a residential building in Kherson on Nov. 22, claiming the life of an innocent resident.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine