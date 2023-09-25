Ukrainian drone attacks airfield near Kursk: air regiment's leaders killed and wounded

A drone attacked the Khalino airfield in Russia's Kursk Oblast on Sunday, 24 September, killing and wounding superior officers of a Russian air regiment.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda with reference to a source in Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence

Details: The Defence Intelligence stated that a drone attacked the building where leaders of the 14th Zhdanov Guards Fighter Regiment were located at the Khalino airfield.

As a result of the attack, the following people were injured or killed:

  • commander of the 14th Air Regiment;

  • his deputy;

  • a group of pilot officers;

  • airfield workers;

  • a representative of FSB military counterintelligence.

 

screenshot: google maps

Background:

  • Russian authorities claimed on the morning of 24 September, when Kursk was celebrating its city day, that a drone had attacked the city centre, hitting an administrative building.

  • In the evening, the Russians claimed to have shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle in the skies over Kursk Oblast. The Russian Ministry of Defence reported that at around 20:30, a drone attempted to attack targets on the territory of the Russian Federation.

