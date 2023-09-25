Ukrainian drone attacks airfield near Kursk: air regiment's leaders killed and wounded

A drone attacked the Khalino airfield in Russia's Kursk Oblast on Sunday, 24 September, killing and wounding superior officers of a Russian air regiment.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda with reference to a source in Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence

Details: The Defence Intelligence stated that a drone attacked the building where leaders of the 14th Zhdanov Guards Fighter Regiment were located at the Khalino airfield.

As a result of the attack, the following people were injured or killed:

commander of the 14th Air Regiment;

his deputy;

a group of pilot officers;

airfield workers;

a representative of FSB military counterintelligence.

screenshot: google maps

Background:

Russian authorities claimed on the morning of 24 September, when Kursk was celebrating its city day, that a drone had attacked the city centre, hitting an administrative building.

In the evening, the Russians claimed to have shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle in the skies over Kursk Oblast. The Russian Ministry of Defence reported that at around 20:30, a drone attempted to attack targets on the territory of the Russian Federation.

