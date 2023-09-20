Ukrainian drone captures Russian soldier pummeling subordinates with wooden stick – odd video

Several people took part in the odd

The mantra “the beatings go on until morale improves” seems to have been taken literally by one Russian soldier, as seen in an odd video posted on social media on Sept. 20.

A Ukrainian military reconnaissance drone was filming a Russian position in Ukraine when it captured the odd ritual, or disciplinary beatings, of several soldiers.

In the video, one Russian soldier, presumably an officer or an NCO, can be seen severely striking his subordinates across the back with a large wooden stick.

Russia’s disregard for the morale and well-being of its soldiers is legendary, and it’s currently unknown whether this particular beating was effective at improving team spirit.

The apparent submissiveness of the beaten soldiers, who accepted punishment without rancor, also highlights the slavish mentality of the average Russian, willing to accept discipline without seizing the chance for freedom.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine