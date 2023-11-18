Ukrainian drone destroys Russia’s $3 million Solntspek flamethrower system in Kherson Oblast – video

A Russian TOS-1A Solntsepek (Scorching sunlight) flamethrower system was successfully destroyed on the occupied left bank of Kherson Oblast, Ukrainian President's Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak reported on Telegram on Nov. 18.

He shared a video of several drone-dropped shells hitting the equipment, which is worth $3 million.

"Left bank of Kherson Oblast. There was a Russian Solntsepek, and now there isn't," he wrote.

Since mid-October, the U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has been reporting on the successes of Ukrainian forces advancing on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast.

The ISW reported a breakthrough across the Dnipro into the occupied part of the region near the village of Oleshky. Judging by the reaction of Russian "war correspondents" at the time, this operation may have been more significant than previous similar raids by Ukrainian forces.

In late October, analysts reported Ukrainian advances to the village of Krynky, and on Nov. 10 there was speculation about the possible expansion of the foothold and the cutting of the vital road from Nova Kakhovka to Oleshky.

Ukrainian forces have gained a foothold on the left bank, President's Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak confirmed on Nov. 13.

Ukrainian forces have successfully deployed three brigades to the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, while the broader southern counteroffensive has culminated, The Guardian reported on Nov. 16, citing unnamed Western officials.

Ukrainian soldiers have secured positions on several footholds on the occupied left bank of the Dnipro, the Marina Corps announced on Nov. 17. Over 1,000 occupiers and dozens of pieces of equipment were destroyed during the operation, they said.

Ukrainian intelligence believes that the Russians are trying to regroup.

