Ukrainian drone first forces Russian T-90M Proryv tank to retreat, then destroys it – video

Only one of the crew members managed to survive

Remarkable video has emerged of a Ukrainian combat drone attacking one of Russia’s much-vaunted T-90M Proryv tanks, then pursuing it as it attempts to flee, disabling it with another grenade as it was moving, and then finally finishing off the stalled tank off with a hit that caused a massive explosion.

A video of the successful attack was shared on Twitter by Ukrainian MP Yurii Mysyahin on Aug. 4.

In the footage, after the initial attack on the stationary tank, it remained operational and attempted to flee. In response, the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ drone operator started a relentless pursuit of the Russian tank, ultimately accomplishing its mission.

As the Russian tank roared off into the night, the drone shadowed it from above, dropping a second and then a third grenade. The second grenade detonates behind the Russian tank, but the third strikes its turret, and the tank grinds to a halt.

At this point, one member of the T-90M’s crew is seen scrambling down from the tank, apparently managing to survive and escape. But his comrades-in-arms, along with the tank itself, were certainly obliterated when the tank’s ammunition exploded.

After the tank crewmember flees, the drone homes in for the kill, dropping a fourth and then a fifth grenade on the Russian tank.

The fifth grenade triggers a massive explosion, after which the video abruptly ends.

It appears the explosion from the detonation of the tank’s ammunition was so powerful that the drone, despite successfully completing its mission, was unable reach a safe altitude and was unfortunately lost in action.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine