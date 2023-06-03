Ukrainian drone operator dodges Russian TOR-2M missile, then catches up to it — incredible video

Namely, three Tor-2M SAMs, a Buk-M1, three Nona self-propelled artillery systems, three infantry fighting vehicles, two tanks, an electronic warfare station, and enemy fortifications were taken out in the attack.

Artillery also destroyed another 84 units of enemy weapons, including seven tanks, six Grads MLRSs, 11 cannons, six self-propelled artillery systems, 21 armored vehicles, and other equipment thanks to the SBU's adjustments of their fire.

The highlight of the attack was the phenomenal reaction of a Ukrainian drone operator who managed to dodge a Russian missile fired at his drone.

"A TOR tried to shoot down our suicide drone. But the pilot saved the drone - he manually diverted it from the missile, and then "captured" the target and caught up with the enemy SAM trying to escape," the special service wrote.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine