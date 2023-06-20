Ukrainian drone shows strike on Russian tanks

STORY: The 128th mountain assault brigade said it hit Russian tanks in the settlement of Zherebianky as the tanks attempted to attack Ukrainian positions in the nearby village of Piatykhatky.

Reuters was able to confirm the location of the footage by the exteriors of silos, fields, and road shapes seen which matched satellite imagery of the area.

The location is approximately 1.3 miles (2.1 km) from the Piatykhatky, which was reportedly retaken by Ukrainian forces.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the date the video was filmed.