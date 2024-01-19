Ukrainian drones attack gunpowder plant and oil depot in Russia

fire in the Russian city of Klintsy. Photo: Russian Telegram Channels

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducted another special operation in Russia with Ukrainian drones on the night of 18-19 January.

Source: Ukrainian Pravda's source in Defence Intelligence

Details: The drones attacked the Tambov Gunpowder Plant in Kotovsk, Tambov Oblast, and an oil depot in Klintsy, Bryansk Oblast.

The source is currently awaiting confirmation of the results of the attack on the Tambov Gunpowder Plant, but has reported "significant damage to the military facility" in Klintsy.

Quote: "Putin has concentrated most of his electronic warfare stations and air defence assets in the occupied territories of Ukraine, and military facilities located in Russia will continue to be attacked."

Background: An oil depot is currently experiencing a large-scale fire in the Russian city of Klintsy. The governor of Bryansk Oblast has stated that the fire supposedly erupted following the downing of a Ukrainian drone.

According to Russian sources, an aircraft-type UAV fell on a site near a gunpowder factory in Tambov. There were no casualties or damage, but the personnel were evacuated for safety.

Note: Bryansknaftoprodukt owns the Klintsy oil depot under the control of Rosneft. It is located in the city of Klintsy, approximately 50 km from the border with Ukraine, and is one of two Rosneft oil depots in the region, with the other one in the Fokino district near Bryansk.

Drones previously attacked the Klintsy oil depot in May of last year.

Support UP or become our patron!