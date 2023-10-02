Ukrainian drones attack Russian aircraft plant producing Kh-59s

Strike drones attacked the Russian Smolensk Aviation Plant, where Kh-59 missiles are produced, on 1 October, with three of the four drones hitting the target.

Source: press service for Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Quote: "On 1 October 2023, the production process of Kh-59 missiles of various versions was disrupted as a result of an attack on the Smolensk Aviation Plant.

Confirmed data indicates that three out of the four drones hit the target, causing significant damage to the production facilities of the military enterprise of the aggressor state."

Details: The Kh-59 (in its Kh-59MK2 version) air-to-surface missile with a range of up to 280 km is one of the most frequently used missiles that the Russian Aerospace Forces fire at military and civilian targets in Ukraine.

Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts suffer the most from the use of such weapons.

Background:

Drones attacked the Russian cities of Smolensk and Sochi on the morning of 1 October. Explosions can be heard on videos shared on social media. The media reported that the UAV attacked the Smolensk Aviation Plant which is part of the Russian state-owned Tactical Missiles Corporation.

