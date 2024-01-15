Ukrainian drones find easy prey in Kadyrovite units — video

Kadyrovite tried to shoot down drones with automatic weapons, but without success

Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov’s forces exhibit an impressive lack of caution in combat zones, making them easy targets for Ukrainian drone operators, as evidenced in a video released by the 30th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Jan. 14, filmed in the Kupyansk sector.

The footage captures a group of Kadyrovites calmly smoking and carelessly hiding in the woods until they become the focus of Ukrainian strike drones.

Accustomed to filming staged videos for social media, these soldiers often fail to react swiftly when the drones appear, suffering significant losses.

In their attempts to counter the threat, the Kadyrovites even resorted to shooting at the drones with machine guns. However, these efforts did not save them from destruction.



Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine