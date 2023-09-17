Ukrainian drones strike Crimea, Moscow: Russia

Russia said that it intercepted a Ukrainian attack on Crimea on Sunday, with Ukrainian drones also attacking Moscow.

Ukraine has launched a series of attacks targeting Crimea in recent days in its much anticipated counteroffensive against Russia. Russia’s defense ministry said Sunday that its air defense systems took down at least six drones that were targeting Crimea, Reuters reported.

Russia officials also said that Ukrainian drones targeted Moscow on Sunday as attacks inside Russia’s lines have increased since Ukraine launched its counteroffensive. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said that at least two Ukrainian drones were shot down near Russia’s capital city.

“According to preliminary data, there is no destruction or casualty at the site of the wreckage. Emergency specialists are working at the scene,” Sobyanin posted on Telegram about an attempted drone attack in the Istra district.

He also said there was an attempted attack in the Ramensky district of the Moscow region.

At least 24 flights were delayed at airports in the Moscow region, according to Russian state media, due to the attempted drone attacks.

Reuters reported that a Ukrainian drone also targeted an oil depot in southwestern Russia on Sunday, the governor of the region said.

“There are no casualties, all emergency services are working on the territory of the facility,” the governor of the Oryol region, Andrei Klychkov, posted on Telegram.

Governor of the Vornezh region, Aleksandr Gusev, said on Telegram that a separate drone was taken down in his region, noting that there were no casualties or damage.

