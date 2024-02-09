Ukrainian drones struck Russian oil refineries, Security Service source confirms

Drones of the Security Service of Ukraine struck the Ilsky and Afipsky oil refineries in Krasnodar Krai, Russia.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda’s source in the SSU

Details: A source said that a large fire occurred as a result of the attack on the Ilsky oil refinery, and that the primary processing unit, which has a capacity of 3.6 million tons of oil per year, was affected. The cost of such a unit is US$50 million.

Quote: "Drones also successfully targeted the Afipsky plant, but the consequences are being clarified."

Details: "Both facilities are located approximately 20 kilometres apart. Local sources reported that the Russians were even forced to scramble military aircraft."

The UP source emphasises that such plants are entirely legitimate targets, as they not only serve the defence industry and supply fuel to the Russian military but are also crucial for the Russian economy.

Background: In October 2023, the SSU also successfully attacked the Afipsky oil refinery, where fuel for Russian aircraft was being manufactured, with drones.

