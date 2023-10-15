Ukrainian drones target Belgorod’s power substation in overnight attack

Drones operated by Ukraine’s SBU security service launched an assault on a power substation in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, which supplied electricity to military facilities controlled by the occupying forces.

Video footage of the attack obtained by NV from the sources within the SBU.

The targeted substation, situated in the town of Krasna Yaruga, provides power to various military installations of the enemy.

The video footage clearly demonstrates the precision and effectiveness of the drone strikes.

“Another operation by the security service aimed at making the occupiers understand that a blackout in response to their numerous shelling of our energy infrastructure is a looming reality,” said an NV source.

Ukraine launched an attack on Russia using 27 drones during the night of Oct. 15, as reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

This incident follows a similar drone attack by the SBU on a power substation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast on Oct. 5, which resulted in a blackout affecting critical military installations in Russia.

