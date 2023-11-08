Ukrainian embassy debunks fake Zelenskyy quotes circulated by Turkish media

Ukraine’s Embassy in Turkey says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was misquoted in an interview with Turkish media about the war in Israel.

In a press release issued on Nov. 8, the embassy said Turkey's information space was falsely informed that "asked whether Israel committed war crimes in Gaza," Zelenskyy said that "there are no laws and rules in the war on terrorism."

This quote was picked up by several popular news websites, and was replicated by the media and social media users without citing a specific source.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Turkey said it categorically rejected the reports. It said that in his interview, Zelenskyy spoke about those who incite hatred and use terror, referring to Russia and Iran, "who are obviously interested in scaling up the war in the Middle East and in drawing many nations into this war."

"It was Russia and Iran that the President of Ukraine mentioned as sponsors of terrorism, and they, as many countries know, do not follow any rules and laws," the Embassy said in its press release.

“The president emphasized the importance of protecting all civilians and providing humanitarian aid to civilians during the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict: (He said,) ‘It is necessary to open humanitarian corridors, release prisoners, help civilians... We along with the whole world must stop this war.’”

The embassy stated that against the backdrop of a full-scale war waged against Ukraine, it is calling on the world to "do everything possible to stop the suffering of civilians,"

In contrast, Moscow is interested in distracting the world's attention and putting Kyiv at odds with its partners, the embassy said.

