A car of ex-deputy of the Kherson Regional Council and collaborator Vitaliy Buliuk exploded in the Russian-occupied city of Skadovsk.

Source: Skadovsk City Council

Quote: "At 12:30, the collaborator’s car exploded beside Vitaliy Buliuk’s house on Mariinska Street. Buliuk was transported to a local hospital in Simferopol with injuries. The driver died on the spot. He turned out to be the husband of another collaborator, Liudmyla Kozlova."

Details: According to the data of the legitimate administration of Skadovsk, several blocks around the area of detonation were cordoned off. The occupiers are conducting searches and checking documents.

The city was closed for entry and exit. All the transport heading to the city was blocked – including school buses, taxis and private vehicles.

The so-called "Minister of Healthcare" of the occupied part of Kherson Oblast, Vadym Ilmiiev, has confirmed the sustained injuries and subsequent hospitalisation of Vitaliy Buliuk, who the occupiers call the "first Vice-Governor of Kherson Oblast" in charge of managing the matters of "economics, financial and budgeting policy, agriculture, revenues and taxes".

Quote from Ilmiiev: "It is true that Buliuk was injured. His condition at the moment is of moderate severity, stable. The driver of the car died on the spot. According to my information, it was a landmine that detonated, the car burned down."

Background: Vitaly Buliuk is a former communist, a member of the Nash Kray ("Our land") political party, a close friend of Volodymyr Saldo, a traitor from Batkivshchyna ("Motherland") political party. According to mass media, Buliuk was involved in numerous criminal cases and charged with smuggling, bribery, extortion, and abuse of official authority, but he did not appear before the court.

Earlier: Ukraine’s Armed Forces struck the base of Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) analysts in the city of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

